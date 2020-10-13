Aspen’s most popular trick-or-treating neighborhood will close on Halloween

Cooper Strait, 8, runs out from trick or treating at a house in the North 40 neighborhood for Halloween in 2018.

Aspen’s North 40 neighborhood will close their common area pathways for Halloween 2020, the homeowners’ association announced Monday.

Homeowners will not be offering candy to trick-or-treaters, according to the release.

Halloween at the North 40 typically attracts thousands of community members and families in the Roaring Fork Valley. The current Pitkin County Public Health Order limits gatherings to 10 or fewer people. The Colorado Department of Public Health is recommending that the public plan alternative Halloween activities with groups of 10 or fewer to celebrate the holiday.

“The North 40 neighborhood has been well-known as the go-to place for our upper valley’s community to gather and celebrate Halloween,” said Mike Wessler, North 40 HOA president. “Halloween is a special time for us, and we are disappointed to not be able to share our neighborhood with everyone this year. We wish everyone in our valley a safe Halloween and a healthy winter season.”