Aspen’s Jewish community joins for Seder at Aspen Chapel

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

The Jewish community across the world celebrated the first night of Passover on Wednesday evening.

In Aspen, over 100 people joined the Aspen Jewish Congregation for Seder at the Aspen Chapel.

“As a resort-based congregation, the Aspen Jewish Congregation welcomes both members and visitors to the congregation each year during for Passover. Often, it will occur during spring break, and we will have to find a bigger space to accommodate the visitors,” said Jason Schnissel, executive director of the Aspen Jewish Congregation.

Mandy Fahey, and her two daughters, Taylor and Dylan, enjoying first night Passover Seder with Aspen Jewish Congregation.

Julie Bielenberg/ The Aspen Times

“They might even account for half of the Seder some years. However, this year, as the dates fell, it was an amazing local crowd. We welcome the opportunity to commemorate Passover and the exodus from Egypt with Jews from throughout the country,” he said.

“This is the first Passover I ever remember with blowing snow outside,” he added. “This a strong juxtaposition from the desert exodus.”





Jason Schnissel, executive director of Aspen Jewish Congregation, at Seder 2023.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

The local community celebrated with a traditional coursed meal to accompany the service by European Catering.

Sima Oster, Hebrew education director of Aspen Jewish Community Center, led the service among family, friends, community, and visitors.

One of the handful of local Bar Mitzvah students attended the annual Seder with his family.

“It’s really nice they put this on each year for our community. And my mom doesn’t have to cook two nights in a row for the holiday,” said Miles Molnar.

Miles Molnar with his Passover matzah ball soup.

Julie Bielenberg/The Aspen Times

He was referring to the often complicated, six-course meal.

“I’m excited to be in this space, as my Bar Mitzvah, which I have been practicing — it seems like a decade — is 10 days away. It feels so good to be with my community right before my big day.”

What’s next?

“Our downvalley community is hosting a Seder in Carbondale. While it’s traditional to conduct a Seder the first two nights of the holiday, the community wanted to make sure everyone could participate,” said Schnissel. The event — which is already completely booked for participants, with a waiting list — will celebrate the Passover tradition with local first responders.

The week after Passover, Aspen Jewish Congregation will be hosting a mountain minyan shabbat on April 14 at Aspen Chapel.

“We will explore the period of reflection that takes place between Passover and Shavout. It will be led by Rabbi Stutman, who is currently visiting the Synagogue on a monthly basis but will be with us full time from mid-June through the High Holidays,” said Schnissel.

Based in Washington, D.C., Rabbi Stutman will also be speaking at Aspen Ideas this summer.

Due to high demand, matzah and other Passover specialty items are often sold out at both local Aspen grocery stores — Clark’s and City Market.

Mandy Fahey, and her two daughters, Taylor and Dylan, were enjoying first night Passover Seder with the Aspen Jewish Congregation. Visiting from New Jersey, they said they were relieved to have a place to celebrate while on vacation.