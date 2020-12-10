Aspen’s housing authority moving downtown staff to Truscott office
Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority staff will work in one place, rather than from two
The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority will move its office out of downtown Aspen this spring to the Truscott complex at the golf course.
APCHA currently leases office space on Hyman Avenue for about $90,000 a year and the lease expires in May, according to Assistant City Manager Diane Foster.
The city owns the old Red Roof Inn/Truscott building, of which half of APCHA’s staff currently resides in the former motel reception area.
The new space that APCHA will occupy is the balance of the old restaurant space that is empty and is occasionally used for larger meetings.
Foster said rent there will be either equal to or less than the current cost, and it will be a reduction over the allocation APCHA would have had to pay if it moved into the new City Hall, which it is not.
The idea now is that APCHA will remain in the Truscott office for at least 10 years, according to Foster.
When APCHA moves at the end of May, it will provide access to APCHA forms in City Hall for in-town residents.
“While cost is a consideration, the primary driver for moving is to have the whole APCHA staff in one place,” she said via email. “COVID restrictions will drive how many staff will move into that space (versus work from home) at the end of May.”
