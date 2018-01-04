Aspen’s felony prosecutor leaving to join local law firm

Aspen's felony prosecutor is leaving the District Attorney's Office next month after a little less than a year and a half on the job.

Sarah Oszczakiewicz, 32, said Thursday she's accepted a new job at the Aspen law firm of Garfield and Hecht beginning Feb. 21. Her last day as prosecutor will be Feb. 9.

"I love being a prosecutor," Oszczakiewicz said. "It's really been a privilege to do this job."

Still, she said she wants to try working in other areas of the law after spending five years as a prosecutor in Canon City, Glenwood Springs and Aspen. She has been with the 9th Judicial District for two-and-a-half years.

Oszczakiewicz, a graduate of the University of Denver Law School, will handle family law and general civil litigation at her new firm, she said.

District Attorney Jeff Cheney said he's disappointed Oszczakiewicz is leaving the office.

"I'm sad to see her go," he said. "I appreciate what Sarah has done for us and really wish her well. I'm happy she's getting a good opportunity with a local law firm."

Cheney said his top priority is to replace Oszczakiewicz, and has started soliciting resumes from possible replacements. Another prosecutor in his office also could be appointed to take over the Aspen docket, he said. He hopes to have another person in place by the time Oszczakiewicz leaves next month.

Oszczakiewicz's exit comes about a year and five months after former prosecutor Andrea Bryan left the District Attorney's Office to become an assistant attorney with the city of Aspen.

Cheney recently replaced Pitkin County Court prosecutor Denton Walker with Eric Trout.

