Born in a pandemic: Aspen’s Coronavirus babies

Betty Rivera told me that I’m one of the only other people her 3-month-old daughter, Antonella, has ever met.

Due to COVID-19, grandparents have been unable to meet their grandchildren, some women will have their babies before their peers even knew they were pregnant, and parenting is being done in isolation. Although many child-rearing challenges arose during this period of quarantine and adjustment, new parents are getting to spend more precious moments with their newborns. Many mothers said that being at home full-time was unexpected, but they know that they’ll look back on this phase and be grateful for the extra time with their children.

Aspen Valley Hospital has delivered 43 babies from March 15 through April 30. There have been as many as six born in a day. And although spring is always a busy time for birth centers, the pandemic brings a different level of difficulty. Our local hospital has been taking precautions to keep the mother and child safe during delivery and prenatal appointments. AVH is only allowing one person into the delivery room, while obstetricians and pediatricians are seeing mothers and children on video calls unless in-person care is necessary.

If nothing else, this pandemic has given us more time and the ability to slow down and try to enjoy the every day. Parents are able to watch their children grow up, slowly, and be a part of it. They can create worlds of fun inside spaces that they’re mandated to be in. Every moment seems to move a little slower, but it seems that makes it a little sweeter. So in a time when connecting with other people looks and feels a little different, I wanted to document how families are finding normalcy.