Aspen’s Aussie market shows a downturn from cost of flying to weak spending power in U.S.

Australians Sam Perry and Torah Bright judging an Australia Day meat pie contest on the rooftop at Residences at The Little Nell.

Aspent Times file photo

In an almost by the way comment at this week’s Aspen Chamber Resort Association monthly meeting, Jeff Bay, the assistant treasurer of the association’s executive committee, shared a startling update.

“A bit of sobering thought about the Australian market,” he said. “We’re seeing quite a downturn from the Australian market, and we’ll certainly have a challenge next year replacing and continuing to court that important piece of international business.”

Australians are one of the top international travelers to Aspen. This means a potential financial loss for Aspen tourism if not filled in by other visitors.

“You know, we’re facing some economic situations. Airfare is extremely expensive for Australians. Japan and Canada are very competitive and are taking market share,” he said. “We’re going to have to be really thoughtful and focused in terms of making sure that Australia, which is arguably our No. 1 international destination in winter time, remains strong, and we can continue to be of value to that to that market.”

According to stocksdownunder.com, the Australian dollar has been weak recently due to lower interest rates there relative to other countries and because of the appreciation of the U.S. dollar against the Australian dollar, combined with weak commodity prices.





In comparison, the Australian financial company, Stocks Down Under, documented a significant 10-year change for Australians visiting America. A decade ago, they calculated the Australian dollar was about equal to the American dollar. Today, that value is more comparable to $1 Australian dollar equating to 67 cents in the United States.

“Last year, it was an amazing year for the Australian tourist as they were finally able to travel abroad and visit Aspen,” said Jeff Hanley, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co. “It’s not like we’re going from 100 to 0; it’s just that we have a number of headwinds in terms of the visiting Australian tourist.”

He added, “Multiple factors that are all happening at the same time include weak Australian dollar, interest rates, and air travel is expensive. When you combine those three things, it has a more amplified effect.”

He noted that airlines in Australia are ramping up service, but he isn’t sure if it will impact airfares for this winter: “It’s just not going to be as strong as last year, but it won’t be like COVID when we had no Australians. We look for other people who can travel in January and work in those markets, such as Latin America.”

He said they have teams in South America looking for group business and individual business.

“We are looking to fill the gap. And, we also have Japan to compete with this year. Last year, Japan didn’t open until midway through their season, so many people missed out who book in advance. Now that it’s open, people want to go back there since it’s been four years,” added Hanley.