Aspenite Art Burrows dives into history of North American ski mountaineering

Avalanche Mountain (left) and Eagle Peak in the heart of the Canadian mountains. Inset: Chris Davenport maneuvers into position while he and Art Burrows research for their book, 'Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America.'

Scott Rinckenberger/Art Burrows

IF YOU GO: What: ACES’ Wild Perspectives Who: Art Burrows When: Tuesday, 6 p.m. Where: The Collective, Snowmass Village Cost: Free

Aspen photographer and ski mountaineer Art Burrows will be the featured speaker Tuesday for the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ Wild Perspectives series.

Burrows will present “The Unknown Path: Exploring the Birth of North American Ski Mountaineering” at 6 p.m. at The Collective in Snowmass Village.

Burrows will share images and experience from an area of western Canada that many regard as the center of the most historically significant ski mountaineering zone in all of North America.

His focus will include the Yukon’s Wrangell-St. Elias Mountain, a range larger than all of Switzerland.

Burrows also will discuss the portion of the Selkirk Mountains within Canada’s Glacier National Park.

“One thousand miles south of Logan, one mountainous region between the towns of Gold and Revelstoke (roughly 11 times the size of Colorado’s 23 ski areas combined) welcomes a near-perfect balance of storms, humidity and temperature,” says the promotional material for the presentation.

Burrows is the co-author of the iconic visual reference “Fifty Classic Ski Descents of North America.”

He began exploring when his mother sent him outdoors at age 5 saying, “Go discover something interesting and tell me about it at lunch.” He said he has been exploring ever since.

Wild Perspectives is a new speaker series designed to feature exciting accounts of world travel, adventure and the natural world through stories and visual media in partnership with The Collective and the town of Snowmass Village. The free presentations take place every Tuesday through March at 6 p.m. at The Collective, the new meeting place adjacent to the Limelight Hotel in Base Village.

ACES continues to present its Potbelly Perspectives and Naturalist Nights series. On Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Hallam Lake in Aspen, the Potbelly Perspective is “Walk the Parks: 10,000 Miles, 30 National Parks, 2 Feet, 1 Dream” by Blake Robinson. The Potbelly Perspectives are free for ACES members and $5 for non-members.

On Wednesday in Carbondale and Thursday at Hallam Lake, the Naturalist Nights presentation is “Disappearing Elk: Loving Our Wild Places to Death” by Paul Millhouser of Rocky Mountain Wild. It is a free presentation — 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Third Street Center in Carbondale and 6 p.m. Thursday at Hallam Lake in Aspen.

To look at the entire winter’s schedule, go to aspennature.org.