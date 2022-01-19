X Games Aspen 2022: What you need to know if you go to Buttermilk this weekend

GOTTA HAVE VAX AND MASK …

If you plan to head to Buttermilk over the weekend for Winter X Games, here are a few things to know before you go:

— All spectators need to bring and wear a mask on all shuttles/buses to and from X Games Aspen. There is no onsite parking. Please take shuttles from Aspen or Brush Creek Park and Ride.

— Proof of vaccination required for all spectators 12 and older for entry into X Games spectator viewing areas; 11 and younger can come with a vaccinated adult but must wear a mask at all times, except when eating and drinking.

— Vaccination requirement: Upon vaccination confirmation, spectators will receive a wristband to use through the weekend (same wristband for the entire duration). Vaccination check points are at the main Buttermilk entrance, Rubey Park transit center (Thursday only, 2 to 5 p.m.) and at the Brush Creek lot (Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 8 p.m.).