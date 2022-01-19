X Games Aspen 2022: What you need to know if you go to Buttermilk this weekend
The Winter X Games are back in Aspen and this year the fans are back as well. After going without spectators in 2021, fans are welcome for the compressed three-day event, which starts Friday morning.
Here’s what you need to know if you go out to Buttermilk Ski Area:
A look at the events at the three-day run of X Games (times listed are MST for in person viewing):
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m.: Women’s snowboard slopestyle
12:30 p.m.: Women’s ski big air
2:30 p.m.: Special Olympics unified races
6 p.m.: Snowboard knuckle huck
7 p.m.: Women’s ski superpipe
8:35 p.m.: Men’s snowboard superpipe
SATURDAY
10:30 a.m.: Women’s ski slopestyle
Noon: Men’s snowboard slopestyle
1:45 p.m.: Women’s snowboard big air
5 p.m.: Women’s snowboard superpipe
6:45 p.m.: Men’s ski big air
8 p.m.: Men’s snowboard big air
SUNDAY
11 a.m.: Men’s ski slopestyle
5 p.m.: Ski knuckle huck
6:30 p.m.: Men’s ski superpipe
If you plan to head to Buttermilk over the weekend for Winter X Games, here are a few things to know before you go:
— All spectators need to bring and wear a mask on all shuttles/buses to and from X Games Aspen. There is no onsite parking. Please take shuttles from Aspen or Brush Creek Park and Ride.
— Proof of vaccination required for all spectators 12 and older for entry into X Games spectator viewing areas; 11 and younger can come with a vaccinated adult but must wear a mask at all times, except when eating and drinking.
— Vaccination requirement: Upon vaccination confirmation, spectators will receive a wristband to use through the weekend (same wristband for the entire duration). Vaccination check points are at the main Buttermilk entrance, Rubey Park transit center (Thursday only, 2 to 5 p.m.) and at the Brush Creek lot (Friday, 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday 11 to 8 p.m.).
