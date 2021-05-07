Aspen Words resumes writer-in-residence program

The literary nonprofit Aspen Words will host six writers over the next six months in Woody Creek, restarting a writers-in-residence program that had been on pause during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Five resident authors will give free public talks on the lawn of the Red Brick Center for the Arts in coming months.

This year’s residents include:

• Heather Hansman, an award-winning journalist and author (“Downriver: Into the Future of Water in the West”) whose work explores the intersection between public land, environmental policy and human impact.

• Caroline Randall Williams, a multi-genre writer, educator and performance artist whose debut poetry collection, “Lucy Negro, Redux,” was turned into a performance by the Nashville Ballet; author talk June 15, 5:30 p.m.

• André Aciman, the New York Times best-selling author of the novels “Call Me by Your Name” and “Find Me,” as well as the director of The Writers’ Institute and a professor of comparative literature at the Graduate Center, CUNY; author talk July 20, 5:30 p.m.

• EJ Levy, an award-winning writer of fiction and nonfiction whose debut novel, “The Cape Doctor,” will be released next month; author talk Aug. 17, 5:30 p.m.

• Marie Myung-Ok Lee, author of two forthcoming novels, “The Evening Hero” and a young adult work titled “Finding My Voice;” author talk Sept. 14, 5:30 p.m.

• Casey Gerald, author of the highly praised memoir “There Will Be No Miracles Here,” which was a finalist for the LAMBDA Literary Award in 2019; author talk Oct. 19, 5:30 p.m.

Running since 2013, the program hosts authors on the Catto family’s Woody Creek property, hosted by artist Isa Catto Shaw and her husband Daniel Shaw.

“It feels lovely to have a full residency this year after only having one resident in 2020 due to the pandemic,” Isa Catto Shaw said in an announcement. “We missed the creative energy, engaging stories and diversity that Aspen Words residents bring to our lives, and to this valley.”

The author talks at the Red Brick will be free and open to all, but registration is recommended as capacity cannot exceed 50 people. More info at aspenwords.org.