Aspen Weinstein witness agrees to cooperate

A District Court hearing Thursday for a woman subpoenaed Wednesday as a witness in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial in New York was canceled after she agreed to comply, a prosecutor said.

One of the women who accused the former Hollywood producer of assault “testified that her conversations with (the Aspen woman) refreshed her recollection abut the timing of her interactions with the defendant, including the year that he sexually assaulted her,” according to court filings by New York County Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast.

Weinstein’s defense asked that the Aspen woman be available to testify, and the judge in the case agreed, according to the document.

An investigator with the local District Attorney’s Office was able to serve the Aspen woman with the subpoena Thursday morning, and she later agreed to cooperate, said prosecutor Don Nottingham.

“Like any person would be, she is reluctant to upend her life to attend the trial,” Nottingham said. “But she understands the importance.”