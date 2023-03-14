Aspen Valley Hospital ready for final phase of master plan completion

The fourth and final phase of Aspen Valley Hospital's Master Facilities Plan will complete the “front door” of the hospital, create a centralized registration area, foster better patient flow and connect the two major pavilions on the east and west sides of the facility.

Courtesy of Aspen Valley Hospital

Aspen Valley Hospital announced Tuesday it has reached the final fundraising goal of $11 million for its Master Facilities Plan capital campaign, giving the hospital the green light to complete the multi-phase project.

The funds will support the fourth and final phase of the planning and construction, according to the announcement. All donations were raised through the Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation, the nonprofit, philanthropic arm of the hospital. An anonymous donor closed the final $160,000 fundraising gap, the announcement said.

The foundation closed the last $4.3 million remaining in the campaign in just the past six months, also through an anonymous gift, which was contingent on matching new donations after August 2022.

This brings the grand total of funds raised to over $60 million, which was achieved through donations from over 340 staff members, many Aspen Valley Hospital physicians and physician groups, and an additional 1,500 individuals in the community, the announcement said.

“Without philanthropy, the hospital would not have been able to accomplish this tremendous and necessary effort,” said hospital Chief Executive Officer Dave Ressler. “Philanthropy is integral to maintaining our community hospital as a strong and vital resource. About a third of the MFP funding came from philanthropy alone, and another third came from bonds repaid by property taxes, which underscores our community’s overwhelming support for local, high-quality health care. We are deeply grateful.”





Launched in 2005, the Master Facilities Plan encompasses years of planning and investment in the community’s health-care facilities, which includes building improvements, space for expansion of outpatient services, and integration of patient-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, hospital officials said.

Phase four construction is anticipated to begin this summer. The Aspen Valley Hospital Board of Directors gave direction to hospital administration to complete the design process and be “shovel ready” as soon as the hospital secured the funding. Construction is targeted for completion by end of 2024 with a celebration for the community planned for early 2025, the announcement said.

The scope of the plan has spanned three phases and 17 years of rebuilding and remodeling without disrupting services. The plan had already achieved improvements in patient care and access at Aspen Valley Hospital, according to hospital officials.