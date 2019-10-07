Aspen Valley Hospital health fairs approaching

Aspen Valley Hospital has two fall health fairs on tap.

The Midvalley Health Fair is set for Saturday at the El Jebel Community Center, and the Senior Health Fair will be held Nov. 1 at AVH.

Both fairs will offer blood draws, flu shots, free screenings and information stations from 8 to 11 a.m. Participants are asked to arrive by 10 a.m. at the latest.

“Simple screenings and lab tests can go a long way to understanding your health and identifying if there are any areas to address with your physician,” said Jennifer Slaughter, chief marketing officer at AVH.

Doctors will be on hand at both events to perform back health assessments and skin cancer screenings.

The Midvalley Health Fair also will have information about the newly opened Aspen Valley Primary Care clinic, alcohol and drug treatment options and vision screening. The Senior Health Fair includes balance screening, oral cancer screening and information about trauma and fall prevention techniques.

For more information, visit aspenvalleyhospital.org/Health-Fair.