Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation celebrates a great summer

Left to Right: AVH Foundation Board Chair, John Sarpa; AVH CEO, Dave Ressler; AVHF President and CEO, Deborah Breen; and AVH cardiologists Dr. Joseph Schuller and Dr. Gordon Gerson attend AVHF’s annual donor appreciation event, The Summer Soirée on July 9.

Courtesy of AVHF

Summer Soirée showcases cardiology services

AVHF presented an informative summer cocktail party at the Little Nell with long-time community cardiologist, Dr. Gordon Gerson, and his new partner, cardiovascular disease specialist and cardiac electrophysiologist, Dr. Joseph Schuller, as keynote speakers. With a crowd of over 150 donors and special friends on hand, the dynamic duo discussed the cardiology services currently available at AVH and unveiled new interventional cardiology services now managed by Dr. Schuller. Both Dr. Schuller and Dr. Gerson are seeing patients at the Hospital campus, as well as in Basalt at 234 E. Cody Lane. Appointments can be made by calling 970.544.7388.

Summer Polo benefit tops $600,000 in proceeds!

Thanks to a sold-out crowd and a generous group of sponsors, the Summer Polo benefit on August 11th hosted by Aspen Valley Polo Club to benefit Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation raised over $600,000! Heartfelt thanks to Melissa & Marc Ganzi, Aspen Valley Polo Club, and to all who sponsored this wonderful event!

Courtesy of AVHF

The lavish field-side event included an elegant tent with both Chukker Lounge and VIP seating. Food was exquisitely prepared and presented by Caribou Club Catering of Aspen, and guests also enjoyed a roving Beverly Hills Caviar cart with Piper Heidsieck Champagne, Woody Creek Mint Juleps and Whispering Angel Rosé flowing throughout the day. “What a great day here at the Club,” Marc Ganzi said about the event. “It looks like we raised a lot of money for a great cause. This is what it’s all about.”

Chukkers, Champagne and Caviar is Aspen Valley Hospital Foundation’s signature fundraising event, which has raised over $1.6 million in the past three years to fund priority projects and programs at Aspen Valley Hospital.

Fresh & Healthy Picnic welcomes friends from across the valley

The community turned out for a family-friendly celebration at Aspen Valley Hospital’s Midvalley campus on Sunday, September 8. Bringing visibility to AVH’s Midvalley Primary Care Clinic, OrthoAspen Offices, Midvalley Imaging and Surgery Center, and other services available at this campus, the fresh and healthy barbecue was well received by friends and neighbors!

Doug Pearson; AVH Foundation Development Officer, Emily Kay; Dr. Leelee von Stade; and Dr. Chris Roseberry enjoy the picnic.

Courtesy of AVHF

The delicious menu was prepared by AVH’s award-winning nutritional team, and entertainment was provided by local bluegrass favorite, Timbermill. Dr. Chris Roseberry, AVH’s Trauma Director, was on hand to provide education on the use of helmets. Dr. Leelee von Stade, orthopedic surgeon, and Dr. Michael Plachta, one of AVH’s new primary care physicians, were also on hand to meet and greet community members.

Clearly, it was a very busy summer and all of us at AVH Foundation remain honored and humbled by the overwhelming support shown to us by our community. Be sure to save the date for our next big shindig – December 5th from 3-5pm at Limelight Hotel Snowmass as we celebrate the opening of our new Snowmass Clinic at Base Village!