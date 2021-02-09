Aspen to host Freeski and Snowboard World Championships this winter at Buttermilk

Aspen halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira competes at the 2019 world championships in Park City, Utah. Photo by Tanzi Propst/Park Record.



Aspen is set to host one of the world’s premier skiing and snowboarding competitions next month at Buttermilk Ski Area.

According to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, an official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday morning that the 2021 Freeski and Snowboard World Championships will come to town barely a month after it hosted many of the same athletes at Winter X Games.

The world championships, held every other year, had originally been scheduled for Feb. 18-28 in Beijing, China, which is still scheduled to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in a year. But the International Ski Federation (FIS) canceled all Olympic test events in China this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, including worlds.

For a brief time it looked as if Calgary, which hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics, would step in, but the city ultimately backed out late last month.

Should Aspen officially be named the world championship host, it would make it two in a row in the United States for the event after Park City, Utah, hosted in 2019. Sierra Nevada, Spain, hosted worlds in 2017.

Halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira is likely the only Aspen local who would compete in worlds this year. He finished eighth in his only world championship appearance in 2019. Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck is the two-time reigning world champion in halfpipe skiing.

Summit County’s Chris Corning, who has ties with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, is the reigning world champion in men’s snowboard slopestyle.

Aspen also hosted the 1950 world championships for alpine skiing, an event that is largely credited with helping turn the town into a world-class skiing destination.

