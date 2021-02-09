Aspen to host Freeski and Snowboard World Championships this winter at Buttermilk
Aspen is set to host one of the world’s premier skiing and snowboarding competitions next month at Buttermilk Ski Area.
According to U.S. Ski & Snowboard, an official announcement could come as soon as Tuesday morning that the 2021 Freeski and Snowboard World Championships will come to town barely a month after it hosted many of the same athletes at Winter X Games.
The world championships, held every other year, had originally been scheduled for Feb. 18-28 in Beijing, China, which is still scheduled to host the 2022 Winter Olympics in a year. But the International Ski Federation (FIS) canceled all Olympic test events in China this season because of the coronavirus pandemic, including worlds.
For a brief time it looked as if Calgary, which hosted the 1988 Winter Olympics, would step in, but the city ultimately backed out late last month.
Should Aspen officially be named the world championship host, it would make it two in a row in the United States for the event after Park City, Utah, hosted in 2019. Sierra Nevada, Spain, hosted worlds in 2017.
Halfpipe skier Alex Ferreira is likely the only Aspen local who would compete in worlds this year. He finished eighth in his only world championship appearance in 2019. Crested Butte’s Aaron Blunck is the two-time reigning world champion in halfpipe skiing.
Summit County’s Chris Corning, who has ties with the Aspen Valley Ski & Snowboard Club, is the reigning world champion in men’s snowboard slopestyle.
Aspen also hosted the 1950 world championships for alpine skiing, an event that is largely credited with helping turn the town into a world-class skiing destination.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Aspen to host Freeski and Snowboard World Championships this winter at Buttermilk
Aspen is set to host one of the world’s premier skiing and snowboarding competitions next month with the world championships at Buttermilk Ski Area.