Aspen to host FIS Men’s World Cup in March 2024

Fans cheer from the bottom of the men's downhill course on Friday, March 3, 2023, during the Aspen World Cup on Aspen Mountain. (Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times)

Austin Colbert/The Aspen Times

Aspen has once again made it on the calendar for next year’s International Skiing Federation World Cup.

The FIS Men’s Giant Slalom and Slalom will be back in Aspen March 2 and 3, 2024, according to a post from the FIS Alpine World Cup Tour Facebook page. Aspen is slated to be the second to last stop before the finals in Saalbach, Austria March 22 through 24 next year.

Next year’s races are different from the races held during the 2023 World Cup in Aspen, which included super-G and two downhill races.

According to the Facebook post, the women will only make an appearance in the United States Nov. 25-26 in Killington, Vermont.

Prior to this year, Aspen had not hosted World Cup ski racing since the 2017 World Cup Finals on Aspen Mountain, an event that can only be compared to the 1950 world championships that Aspen also hosted. The latter put Aspen on the map as a world-class skiing destination, while the 2017 finals were a showcase to the world that America’s Downhill was still a worthy track.





This story will be updated.