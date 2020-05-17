Aspen Times, Weekly, Sun staffs honored with 17 first-place awards by state press association

The staffs of The Aspen Times, Aspen Times Weekly and Snowmass Sun were honored recently with 17 first-place awards from the Colorado Press Association for work in 2019.

Among the top honors are best investigative story, sustained coverage, feature story and numerous advertising awards.

The websites aspentimes.com and aspentimes.com/weekly were named as the best in their divisions.

The Aspen Times competes with newspapers of the similar circulation size in Class 5, which is the third-largest circulation division in the state, and the Weekly (Class 4) and Sun (Class 3).

THE ASPEN TIMES

First Place

Investigative story: Rick Carroll for “Aspen retailers face legal retaliation sales tactics.” Said the judges: “This solid piece of reporting alerts the community to a well-established scam in its midst. Good public service.”

Education story: Rick Carroll for “Some Aspen parents hot about schools’ climate change talk” Said the judges: “Well done. Impartial coverage of a hot-button issue. Good journalism.”

Sustained coverage: Scott Condon, Jason Auslander, Anna Stonehouse and Jeremy Wallace for the coverage of the 2019 avalanche season and its impact through the summer and fall.

Serious column writing: Sean Beckwith for “Feeling low about Gwyn’s High Alpine”; “Long shadow of Aspen’s beauty.” Said the judges: “Sharp observation. Understated sarcasm. Clean, elegant writing. Cliché-free. Copy editing doubtless has made this writer a strong columnist.”

Special section cover design and photo: Madelyn LyBarger and Jeremy Wallace for “Lake Christine Fire: One Year Later.” Said the judges: “Really nice design and a well-chosen photograph. The type doesn’t get lost. The top designs were clean and advertised what’s inside without going overboard.”

Second Place

Photo slideshow or gallery: Anna Stonehouse for “Making the cut” feature on bull riders.

Multimedia package: Anna Stonehouse and Austin Colbert for “Shining Stars gives children with life-threatening illness the chance to glow with Aspen Camp.”

Serious column writing: Roger Marolt for “Vail is proof you can’t create a town by building hotels” and “A man in full retreat.”

Humorous column writing: Sean Beckwith for “Sean-shack redemption”; “Don’t be fu-silly”

Sports column writing: Roger Marolt for “Riding into the sunset and coming back bruised” and “Making a turn for the better.”

ASPEN TIMES WEEKLY

First Place

Feature story: Andrew Travers for “Thomas of Snowmass.” The citation reads: “The skill and ability of this writer created a tale that is irresistible to the reader. This is easily the most well-written submission in this category.”

Agriculture story: Scott Condon for “Valley Farms, Female Fueled.” The judges’ citation reads: “Of all the stories in this category, the Aspen story best captures the voices of farmers.”

Serious column writing: Amanda Rae for “The Lunch Life” and “Farm to Fish.” The citation reads: “Both well-written, showing a keen knowledge of the subject … and the subjects that were interviewed. For this foodie audience, it can’t get much better.”

Feature page design: “Bayer and the Nazis” by Jordan Lugibihl.

Second Place

Business feature: Rose Anna Laudicina for “Influenced,” which looked at local social-media influencers.

Feature page design: Jordan Lugibihl for “The Roaring Fork’s Female Farmers.”

Humorous column writing: Benjamin Welch and Sean Beckwith for “Dating in Aspen” and “Swing and a Myth”

Multimedia package: Jason Auslander and Anna Stonehouse for “Uncovering Ted Bundy.”

SNOWMASS SUN

First Place

Feature story: Maddie Vincent for “Snowmass pushes to create more affordable housing.” Said the judges: “Really strong story on a serious issue of affordable housing in Snowmass, which could be told in a number of resort communities. Maddie Vincent did a great job of finding people affected, but also finding people who care about solutions. Well done. This was an exceptionally strong category.”

Editorial special section: “Summer in Snowmass” produced by Andrew Travers, Kimberly Nicoletti and Carl Chiocca.

Second Place

Story/picture combination: Maddie Vincent and Kelsey Brunner for “Aviation Education.”

Photo essay: Sean Beckwith and freelance photographer Tamara Susa for “Lighting up the season” for photos from the annual tree lighting.

Editorial special section: “Winter in Snowmass” produced by David Krause and Carl Chiocca.

The staffs along with Swift Communication designers produce a number of magazines and special sections. Honored for 2019 publications:

Special section cover design and photo, second place: Jordan Lugibihl and Linda Hayes for “Food & Wine Classic.” Said the judges: “It is clean and simple. The sort of cover that makes you want to celebrate at a restaurant. In general, many of the (other) entries were too busy.”

Best advertising special, second place: “Best of Aspen” designed by Jordan Lugibihl and the Times advertising team.

The Aspen Times advertising team and designers were honored for their work with our clients.

First Place

Black and white ad: Guadalupe Laiz’s ad designed by Melissa Webster and Sam Johnston.

Large space ad: Pierre Famille ad by Tim Kurnos and the Times design team.

Medium space ad: Stomp Out The Shame by Amy Laha

Restaurant or dining ad: Ladies Pre-Game by Ryan Lesar and Layne Peterson

Use of color in an ad: Beth Albert

Second Place

Small space ad: Bandana Kid by Igor Laray

Use of color in an ad: Big Gay Ice Show by Amy Laha (in Aspen Times Weekly)

Our partners at Aspen Journalism, which also competes in Class 5, also picked up three first-place honors:

Environmental story: “Residents of Marble and Crystal say 13-mile Lead King Loop is being loved to death.”

Story/picture combination: Tim Cooney for “Dewatering the Smuggler Mountain mines.” Said the judges: “A treat to actually see the past and not just read about it. Really strong historical research went into this work.”

Photo slideshow or gallery: Brent Gardner Smith for “Portrait of low flows on the Green and Colorado Rivers.” Said the judges: “Beautiful shots. A good variety of shots all telling the same story. Each was unique.”