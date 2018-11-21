Aspen Times Weekly gets fresh: ATW bringing out new look, refreshed storytelling

Irreverent? That's the plan. Intriguing? Always. Relevant? Yeah, duh.

You've been reading the Aspen Times Weekly on Thursdays — in print or online. This week, we think you'll do a double-take, and we're pretty grateful for that.

Starting with the Thanksgiving Day edition, the "ATW" comes alive with culture, characters and #onlyinAspen twists that make our community — and our new #ATWeekly format — unique.

It's like the ATW is all grown up, but its knees are still grass-stained because even as adults, it's always more fun to get dirty.

For locals, the ATW will make the connections that remind us of why we call Aspen home. For visitors, the ATW will be the connection that helps Aspen forever be a place where they can "feel" local.

From skiing and riding to rafting and exploring, from food and wine to cannabis and casual conversation, our writers and columnists will continue to explore and opine about what makes life in Aspen so awesome and bring that back to you every Thursday.

Our team is committed to serving up a big slice of #Aspenlife. Our cover stories will have a different tone and voice than what we bring you each day in The Aspen Times.

The new ATW offers advertisers the chance to diversify their message into a localized and socially optimized product. The ATW has flexible packages for one-time needs up to an annual agreement, always with the option to add digital ads at a discounted rate.

In addition to all of that, we are giving our readers a voice with our new "social" page where we take the best of the week's conversations on our social platforms and give you a taste. If you want us to check out one of your photos or a crazy observation from around town, you can tag us on any of our social accounts and we are cornering the market on the hashtag #ATWeekly.

We are making it easy for you to connect with us on our revamped Aspen Times Weekly Instagram page under @aspentimesweekly or on Facebook at @AspenTimes.

And if you can't find the ATW at a newsstand near you, no worries. Each week we will have the entire publication online as an e-edition on our website aspentimes.com/weekly.

So this week when you go to the newsstands in Aspen, you're going to find the Aspen Times Weekly with a new design and fresh voice. We hope you enjoy it as much as we've enjoyed the process.

Cheers to the "ATW."