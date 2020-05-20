Aspen Times teaming up to host free webinar for businesses as they reopen
The Aspen Times in partnership with Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Town of Snowmass Village Marketing and Basalt Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free webinar Thursday on developing a rebound strategy from the pandemic.
Bryna Sisk, who is a business development strategist, will lead an idea-generating roundtable on how to create and implement a rebound and/or turnaround strategy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The webinar will also address fundamentals of how to evaluate your core product(s) and processes, write or re-write your business plan and implement your new strategy so that your business will thrive. Other topics will include how to host a virtual job fair, how to sell retail products in an online world, and promoting “we’re open for business” with standout marketing.
The event is at 9 a.m. Thursday. For more information and to register, go to https://hubs.ly/H0qHpF00 or contact Times advertising director Ashton Hewitt at ahewitt@aspentimes.com.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User