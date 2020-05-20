Aspen Times teaming up to host free webinar for businesses as they reopen

The Aspen Times in partnership with Aspen Chamber Resort Association, Town of Snowmass Village Marketing and Basalt Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free webinar Thursday on developing a rebound strategy from the pandemic.

Bryna Sisk, who is a business development strategist, will lead an idea-generating roundtable on how to create and implement a rebound and/or turnaround strategy during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The webinar will also address fundamentals of how to evaluate your core product(s) and processes, write or re-write your business plan and implement your new strategy so that your business will thrive. Other topics will include how to host a virtual job fair, how to sell retail products in an online world, and promoting “we’re open for business” with standout marketing.

The event is at 9 a.m. Thursday. For more information and to register, go to https://hubs.ly/H0qHpF00 or contact Times advertising director Ashton Hewitt at ahewitt@aspentimes.com.