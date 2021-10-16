Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of October
Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working and playing in our community.
We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.
