Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of October

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working and playing in our community.

We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.

Aspen Times’ digital editor, Rose Laudicina, spotted a beautiful rainbow peeking out from the right side of her frame this past weekend from her hike on Smuggler Mountain. We love this stormy autumn view of Aspen. (Photo by Rose Laudicina)



Snowmass Sun reporter, Kaya Williams, found this stunning yellow view on Sunnyside Trail in Aspen. (Photo by Kaya Williams)



Aspen Times’ digital editor, Rose Laudicina, spent a weekend afternoon in Paonia exploring, apple picking and enjoying the autumn scenery. (Photo by Rose Laudicina)



Snowmass Sun reporter, Kaya Williams, peeked Pyramid from Moore Open Space one evening this month. (Photo by Kaya Williams)



A morning fall hike along the Vista Trail in Snowmass Village always brings something different. Aspen Times editor David Krause hikes the trail often, including the final day of the lift-served summer season earlier this month. (Photo by David Krause)

