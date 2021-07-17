Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of July

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working and playing in our community.

We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.

Mountain flowers were in their full splendor July 11 in the lush and rocky Cathedral Lake area, which approaches 12,000 feet and can be accessed by a 6-mile out-and-back trail near Ashcroft off Castle Creek Road. (Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times)



A beautiful lake view from the wanderings of The Aspen Times publisher Samantha Johnston.



Reporter Scott Condon fearlessly rows into Ruedi Reservoir for his first time sculling. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



For one of our Drop-In video features this week, editor David Krause took his Jeep up Aspen Mountain at sunset and paused to get the shadows and gondola.



People watching at the Snowmass Rodeo is always a treat, and we spotted this little cowboy on the fence getting up close to the action. (David Krause / The Aspen Times)

