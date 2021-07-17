 Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of July | AspenTimes.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of July

Aspen Misc.: Aspen Times Staff photographs

News News |

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working and playing in our community.

We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.

Mountain flowers were in their full splendor July 11 in the lush and rocky Cathedral Lake area, which approaches 12,000 feet and can be accessed by a 6-mile out-and-back trail near Ashcroft off Castle Creek Road. (Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times)
A beautiful lake view from the wanderings of The Aspen Times publisher Samantha Johnston.
Reporter Scott Condon fearlessly rows into Ruedi Reservoir for his first time sculling. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)
For one of our Drop-In video features this week, editor David Krause took his Jeep up Aspen Mountain at sunset and paused to get the shadows and gondola.
People watching at the Snowmass Rodeo is always a treat, and we spotted this little cowboy on the fence getting up close to the action. (David Krause / The Aspen Times)
Max, an English Lab and Aussie cattle dog mix, leads the way into a high elevation lake in the Aspen backcountry last weekend. While he couldn’t get enough of the water it proved too frigid for Hannah Condon, left, and Zach Nichols. Their feet went numb after just a couple of minutes. Hobbit feet were needed. (Scott Condon/The Aspen Times)

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Local

Willoughby: Aeronauts in Aspen

|

My generation is enamored with astronauts. 1880s Aspen favored Argonauts. You might be surprised to learn that Aspen also turned its attention to aeronauts in the 1890s.

See more