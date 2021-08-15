Aspen Times Staff Pick’s pics: Our team’s best photos of August

Our team of reporters and editors are out and about every day. On the third Sunday of the month, we’re using our Aspen Miscellaneous feature to showcase some of the moments they capture when they are working and playing in our community.

We also encourage readers to send in photos from their every day adventures. If you have a local photo you’d like for us to consider — or you want to be a part of our “Where’s My Aspen Times?” — send your submissions to mail@aspentimes.com (with “Aspen Misc.” in the subject line) with your name, home town and phone number.

Reporter extraordinaire Scott Condon rides through Coal Basin Ranch outside of Redstone while doing some on the ground reporting on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



All the recent rainfall has made for excellent mushroom spotting in the mountains. These fungi were found by Rose Laudicina in the Lenado area.



WHATCHOO LICKING AT — A certain dog owned by a certain Aspen Times staffer and adopted from the Aspen Animal Shelter hangs out in the tall grass on a recent summer day. (Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times)



MAROON WITH A VIEW — The Cliffhouse Restaurant atop Buttermilk Mountain might be closed to dining this summer, but its back patio views of Maroon Creek Valley still make it worth the trip. (Rick Carroll/The Aspen Times)



Snowmass Sun reporter Kaya Williams and her pals taking a jaunt through local wildnerness.



A beautiful photo by Snowmass Sun reporter Kaya Williams on one of her evening adventures.

