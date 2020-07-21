Aspen Times publishes commemorative Aspen Silver Lining magazine

The Aspen Times has produced a special-issue magazine titled “Aspen Silver Lining” to commemorate the solidarity and hope that has emerged in the Roaring Fork Valley community since the onset of the novel coronavirus pandemic. It is on newsstands Wednesday and online at aspentimes.com.

With an eye on history and on the future of our community, the magazine aims to preserve our story for posterity and light a way forward out of the ongoing crisis.

We’ve attempted to capture the voices of Aspenites living through it, sacrificing and adapting, while offering a first draft of history from The Aspen Times writers and photographers who have been on the ground throughout.

The publication’s centerpiece is a selection of the first-person narratives from The Aspen Times “Mining for a Silver Lining” initiative, which has collected stories of how locals and Aspen-lovers are creatively coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crisis.

Aspen Silver Lining also includes stories about how social life moved online to help stem the spread of the virus, how teachers and parents have supported students, and how restaurateurs, small business owners and nonprofit leaders have attempted to meet the unprecedented challenges thrust on them by the pandemic. It spotlights the grocery store workers, delivery drivers and mask-makers who have stepped up to help neighbors, and it includes first-person narratives about graduating from Aspen High School in the pandemic and uphilling beyond the shortened ski season to hit 100 on-mountain days.

Additionally, the magazine includes reflections from community leaders including Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan, Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler and restaurateur Jimmy Yeager.

Aspen Silver Lining is the centerpiece of the Aspen Times summer 2020 magazine lineup, which also includes the Aspen Times Weekly, inserted in The Aspen Times every Thursday, the four-issue run of Summer in Aspen and Snowmass (next issue on stands July 31), Discover Basalt and Cycling.

You also can read the complete collection of the Aspen Silver Lining profiles online at aspentimes.com/aspen-silver-lining.