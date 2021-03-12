Aspen Times invites community to share stories in Silver Lining video project





The Aspen Times is inviting readers to share their stories and to be part of its latest Aspen Silver Lining project as we mark one year of pandemic life.

The Times is asking Roaring Fork Valley locals and people with a connection to Aspen to share videos of themselves and tell us how they’ve coped over this past year, what they’ve learned and how they’ve changed.

Submissions for Aspen Silver Lining: Launch Intention are now open at aspentimes.com/launchintention and will remain so through April 26.

Find easy instructions for uploading your video on the site.

In the spring of 2020, in the early days of the pandemic, the Times launched its Aspen Silver Lining project, an effort to bring together the community and elevate positive stories during a stressful and scary time. The paper collected photos and stories from more than 100 readers who told us about the silver linings they were finding in the hardships of the stay-at-home period, school and business closures, and disruptions brought on by COVID-19.

We capped the project with the summertime publication of Aspen Silver Lining – a commemorative magazine filled with reader entries as well as stories by Times reporters and columnists capturing the spirit and grace that carried Aspen through the early months of the pandemic.

Now with the one-year anniversary upon us of the day the governor closed Colorado’s ski areas, when the pandemic truly struck Aspen and upended daily life here, the Times is writing another chapter in the Aspen Silver Lining story.

Among the first participants in the Aspen Silver Lining: Launch Intention video project, which which went live Friday morning, are yogi and Aspen Shakti owner Jayne Gottlieb, artist and Harvey Preston Gallery director Sam Harvey, TV host and frequent visitor Ross King, longtime local Sheridan Semple and artist Griffin Loop.

Launch Intention artist Griffin Loop Artist and Launch Intention founder Griffin Loop talks about the meaning behind the project and shares his intention moving forward Click here to learn more about Loop’s Launch Intention sculptures and his 25-foot steel sculpture of a paper airplane on display at the Red Brick Center for the Arts.

Along with sharing your stories directly in the video series, the Times will be publishing a series of multimedia Aspen Silver Lining feature stories online next week. These will dig into the texture of local life during this historic time and the community stories that have slipped between the headlines of the pandemic over the past year.

Find it all at aspentimes.com