Aspen Strong, hospital hosting free mental wellness event

Aspen Valley Hospital and Aspen Strong are partnering on a virtual event to bring awareness to pandemic fatigue and its effects on day-to-day life. The “Failure to Launch?” event is 7 to 8 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

Experts from Aspen Valley Hospital and Aspen Strong will answer questions about pandemic fatigue and discuss resources available to help community members who may be suffering from trauma, addiction and depression in their various forms, according to a news release from AVH.

The “Failure to Launch?” panelists, with life experiences to share, will answer questions from the community about how to deal with the fallout from COVID-19, how to talk to your employer about your mental wellness and when it is time to seek help.

“While there is an end in sight as far as the heavy load of the pandemic is concerned, we know the mental health fallout will be long lasting,” said Angilina Taylor, Director of Aspen Strong. “We want to take action now to limit the effects the pandemic is having on all of us. Partnering with Aspen Valley Hospital to bring this talk to our community is a natural alliance of two organizations committed to the health and wellbeing of the whole person.”

Panelists include Dr. Michelle Miscione, PhD, LCSW, Behavioral Health Specialist at Aspen Valley Hospital Primary Care; Chelsie Brehm, Human Resources Coordinator and Employee Wellness Coach at Aspen Valley Hospital; Andy Godfrey, Trauma Survivor and Aspen Strong Board Member; and Karin Bannerot, RN, MSN, CAC-II, Addictions Counselor and Aspen Strong Board Member.

Community members are encouraged to submit questions to info@aspenstrong.org ahead of the event. For more information, go to http://www.aspenhospital.org or http://www.aspenstrong.org. To pre-register and get reminders and a one-click link to the Zoom room go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/failure-to-launch-tickets-135800423723.