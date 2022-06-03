‘Aspen Space Station’ to land in Ashcroft

Ajax Axe poses on her property wearing a hand-decorated helmet covered in 500 antlers at the “Aspen Space Station” on the backside of Aspen Mountain on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



Artist Ajax Axe’s “Aspen Space Station” installation, which last summer took over a swath of Aspen Mountain’s backside with a group of artists, is returning for summer 2022 and landing in the more accessible Ashcroft ghost town site in July.

It is due to run July 17 through Aug. 15.

The inaugural “Station“ in August 2021 filled a 30-acre property on the remote backside of Aspen Mountain with work by Axe and local artists including Chris Erickson, Wally Graham and Lara Whitley. The works playfully critiqued the billionaire class for spending resources on space rather than on saving Earth from climate change. Visitors could sign a pledge to “1. Stay on Earth. 2. Enjoy it. 3. Stop thinking I can torch this planet and then escape to another one.”

While blue-chip multinational pop-up galleries proliferated in Aspen last summer, the “Aspen Space Station” improbably became one of the most talked-about art experiences of the season and a destination for creative and sustainability-minded events that included performances, hikes, salon-like discussions, knife-throwing and painting.

Ajax Axe and a group of artists created an “Aspen Space Station” on the backside of Aspen Mountain that is open to the public to educate the community on their philosophy that the Earth is worth saving. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)



The 2022 “Station” at the top of the Castle Creek Valley will host six workshops and parties during its four-week run along with a fundraising dinner titled “The Wild Future Feast” on July 23.





“This year’s Aspen Space Station initiative will be The Wild Future Outpost during which we will envision a mostly pleasurable coming millennia where we pull our sh-t together as a species, decide not to let Earth burn and learn to live in harmony with our ecology,” Axe said in an announcement, “utilizing technology where it’s needed and refraining from consuming every last resource on the planet until our progeny starve to death.”

Early this year, Axe teamed with a group of Kenyan artists and nonprofits to open the Lamu Space Station in an abandoned stone house on the island of Lamu about 60 miles south of the Somali border. Run by their self-proclaimed “Earth Force Climate Command,” the African station was built around the same principles as the Aspen original, calling for the billionaire class to invest in saving natural resources on Earth instead of going space. It also focused on the most prominent local issue of ocean pollution.

Axe is working toward expanding the space station with installations in Nairobi, Athens and Namibia in coming years.

More info at thefutureisonearth.org .