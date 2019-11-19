Aspen Snowmass named ‘Best in the West’ by Ski Magazine

A skier smiles while skiing Aspen Mountain.

Aspen Times File

Five Colorado resorts are listed in the top 10 of Ski Magazine’s annual reader survey ranking Western North American resorts, with Aspen Snowmass checking in at No. 1. Six more are ranked in the top 30.

“Whether it’s the diverse terrain options, the quality of on-hill dining, the professional ski instructors, the extensive hotel options, and the No. 1 après scene that artfully rolls right into the No. 1 nightlife scene, Aspen Snowmass is, according to a whole bunch of readers, ‘The Best,’ ” the magazine said in Aspen’s rankings profile that was published in Ski’s November issue.

Steamboat is ranked fourth, Telluride seventh, Beaver Creek eighth and Breckenridge ninth. Others ranked in the top 30 are Vail (11), Winter Park (14), Copper Mountain (15), Crested Butte (18), Keystone (27) and Arapahoe Basin (28).

Click here to read the full story on The Denver Post website.