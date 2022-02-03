Aspen-Snowmass lifts will spin later when the days get longer

A skier dives into the powder during the 2020-21 season. As the days grow longer, select lifts at Aspen’s four ski areas will spin later. (Jeremy Swanson/courtesy photo)



It’s always a reassuring sign that spring is around the corner when Aspen Skiing Co. announces longer lift hours.

Skico announced Thursday that select chairlifts at all four mountains will stay open until 4 or 4:15 p.m. starting Feb. 12.

At Aspen Mountain, the Silver Queen Gondola, Ajax Express and FIS Lift will spin until 4 p.m. with the last ride down on the gondola at 4:30 p.m.

At Snowmass, the Elk Camp Gondola and Big Burn lift will operate until 4 p.m. The Village Express will run until 4 p.m. to the top and 4:15 p.m. to the mid-station.

At Aspen Highlands, the Loge and Exhibition lifts will operate until 4 p.m.





At Buttermilk, the Summit Express lift will run until 4 p.m.

All other lifts at all four mountains will continue to shut down at 3:30 p.m.

Also during the second half of the season, Skico will host special sunset skiing days. The first date will be on Buttermilk on March 14 when the Summit Express lift will run until 6 p.m. Both the Cliffhouse and Bumps restaurant will stay open with limited food and beverage service.

Skico also announced it will hand out special 75th anniversary pins to customers who have reached 75 scans for the season. The 75th day of the season falls on Monday.

“Pins for guests will be distributed at the scan gates at both the base of the Silver Queen Gondola in Aspen and the base of the Elk Camp Gondola in Snowmass,” Skico’s announcement said. All employees of the company will receive one of the pins.

Skico also announced the return of Ullr Nights to honor the Norse god of snow. Elk Camp restaurant at Snowmass will host Ullr Nights on Feb. 18 and Feb. 25. There will be outdoor tubing, riding the Breathtaker Roller Coaster and a bonfire at the top of the Elk Camp Gondola from 5 to 7:30 p.m.