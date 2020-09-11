Aspen, Snowmass firefighters remember those lost in 9/11 attacks

Local firefighters honors those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terroirist attacks, but this year the events were smaller and without the public.

Flowers were placed Friday morning at the memorial outside of the downtown Aspen Fire Department station during a small ceremony. The annual public event at the station, which has a piece of the Twin Towers as a memorial, was canceled because of conoravirus concerns.

Friday evening in Snowmass Village, a small group of local firefighters carried on with their fifth annual Axes and Arms 9/11 climb. The group walked 3 miles from Town Park to the Snowmass Mall.

Participants gain 956 feet in elevation during the hike, which isn’t random. It’s the highest number of feet the New York responders who went into the first World Trade Center tower climbed on Sept. 11, 2001.