Aspen, Snowmass firefighters remember those lost in 9/11 attacks
Local firefighters honors those who were killed in the Sept. 11, 2001, terroirist attacks, but this year the events were smaller and without the public.
Flowers were placed Friday morning at the memorial outside of the downtown Aspen Fire Department station during a small ceremony. The annual public event at the station, which has a piece of the Twin Towers as a memorial, was canceled because of conoravirus concerns.
Friday evening in Snowmass Village, a small group of local firefighters carried on with their fifth annual Axes and Arms 9/11 climb. The group walked 3 miles from Town Park to the Snowmass Mall.
Participants gain 956 feet in elevation during the hike, which isn’t random. It’s the highest number of feet the New York responders who went into the first World Trade Center tower climbed on Sept. 11, 2001.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User