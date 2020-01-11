Aspen, Snowmass added to winter weather advisory; 6-12 inches forecast through Monday

Winter weather advisories (purple) and warnings (pink) for the Colorado mountains through Jan. 13, 2020. A flood advisory remains in effect for the Roaring Fork River into Sunday for ice jams forming and breaking.

National Weather Service

Aspen and Pitkin County have been added to the weather advisory as snow is expected on and off into Monday evening, the National Weather Service said in an update Saturday.

The winter weather advisory for the northern and central Colorado mountains runs until 8 p.m. Monday, and travel is expected to be difficult at times over mountain passes, including Vail Pass and the Interstate 70 corridor.

“Snow expected with lulls from time to time. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph,” says the advisory, which includes the Elk Mountains. “Travel will be difficult to impossible with blowing snow significantly reducing visibility at times.”

Flights have been delayed Saturday getting into and leaving the Aspen Airport.

The forecasted highs for Aspen are not expected to get above 30 degrees on Sunday and Monday, with overnight lows also in the teens.

As well, the flood advisory issued Friday for the Roaring Fork River from Snowmass Canyon through El Jebel is in effect until Sunday afternoon. Officials are concerned that ice jams could form and break over the weekend.

“Local temperatures and conditions will increase the potential for ice jam releases through tomorrow,” said the Saturday update to flood advisory.

The forecast for Sunday through the week calls for “cooler and wetter than normal conditions … as a series of passing storms keeps the weather unsettled into the middle of next week.”