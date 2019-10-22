Aspen Skiing Co. will burn slash piles on its four mountains next week

With the fall weather becoming more cool and damp, the Aspen Skiing Co. will start controlled burns of slash piles next week on its four mountains, the company announced Tuesday.

The burns are weather-dependent. Fire control and weather conditions will both be taken into account by burn supervisors to minimize smoke effects.

The burn supervisor has a smoke management permit from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

For more information, contact Skico at 970-925-1220.