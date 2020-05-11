Aspen Skiing Co. unveils range of pass credits for shortened 2019-20 season

People enjoy opening day on Aspen Mountain on Saturday, November 23, 2019. (Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times)

Kelsey Brunner/The Aspen Times

Aspen Skiing Co. on Monday unveiled the full range of credits that will be issued to customers who purchased season passes last winter.

Skico announced over the weekend that people who aren’t eligible for a chamber of commerce discount for a Premier Pass would receive a $250 credit that can apply toward the 2020-21 season pass or other products or services offered by the company.

Skico announced Monday in emails to last season’s pass purchasers that Premier Pass buyers who had the chamber discount last year will get a $150 credit. The price of that pass won’t be announced until mid-August, the company said.

“The price of that pass is less than the non-chamber Premier Pass, so the credit is less,” Jeff Hanle, Skico vice president of communications, said Monday.

Passes with the chamber discount aren’t sold until mid-August because Aspen Chamber Resort Association makes a big membership push that continues into August, he said.

Credits on other passes include $125 for the Double Flex (two-days-per-week) and $90 for the Flex (one-day-per-week). Credits for passes purchased at a chamber discount will be given to the businesses they were issued through rather than the individuals that received them.

Customers who purchased a seven-day Classic Pass will receive a $45 credit while a four-day Classic Pass from last season will yield a $30 credit. Student and Aspen Valley Skiing and Snowboard Club passes from last season will qualify for a $40 credit.

Hanle noted that people who didn’t use any days on their Classic Passes from last season can get a full refund.

Comments on Skico’s Facebook Page on a post regarding the credits was mixed.

“Thanks Aspen! We are all excited for next season and the credit is appreciated,” one reader wrote. “Not like we were gonna skip the season either way.”

Several people who said they purchased a Classic Pass last season were upset with the small credits offered by Skico.

“I used 2 days of my 4 day Classic Pass which costs $284. I lost $142 and you offer me a $30 credit?!” another reader wrote. “Please explain how this is equitable. Unused days should be rolled over to the next season.”

A person who suggested he purchased a non-chamber Premier Pass last season was blunt about his feelings over the $250 credit.

“Terribly disappointed in the measly credit. 30 years of skiing there and only a $250 credit?”

Hanle said a team within Skico debated how to handle the shortened season and options for 2020-21. The ski season was cut short when Gov. Jared Polis ordered all ski areas to close March 15 to try to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Hanle said it was a situation beyond Skico’s control — much like what would have happened if warm temperatures and lack of snow had shortened the season.

“There were 10,000 iterations of different combinations on what we could do,” he said. “We understand what people are going through. We had to come up with what is fair and equitable for everyone — including us.”

The non-chamber Premier Pass went on sale Monday for $1,999. That’s $100 more than last season, so that creates a $150 net credit. Like last year, chamber and non-chamber Premier Passes come with a free Ikon Base Pass, good at 41 resorts around the globe. The Ikon Pass is sold by Alterra Mountain Co., Skico’s sister resort company.

Skico is offering non-chamber Premier Pass buyers the chance to lock in the lowest rate with a deposit of $99. The commitment must be made by July 15. The pass must be paid in full by Sept. 1.

Sales of the seven- and four-day Classic Passes were opened yesterday for people who purchased them last season. They can be locked in at the lowest price with a $49 deposit and payment in full by Sept. 1.

Other pass prices haven’t been revealed yet.

To ease concerns about how the coronavirus could affect next ski season, all passes are fully refundable through Nov. 20.

scondon@aspentimes.com