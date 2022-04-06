Aspen Skiing Co. raises price of non-chamber Premier Pass by 8% to $2,479 in spring sale

Aspen Skiing Co. is increasing the price of its Premier Pass without the chamber of commerce discount, by $180 or 8% this spring.

Skico launched its spring pass sale Wednesday for the 2022-23 season. Only nonchamber Premier Passes are available in the spring sale. They must be purchased by June 15 to get the best price.

The unlimited skiing Premier Pass for adults will increase to $2,479 from $2,299. There are no blackout dates.

The Premiere Pass for seniors ages 65 through 69 will go up $130 or 7.5%. The new price is $1,829 compared to $1,699 this season.

The Premiere Silver for customers 70 years of age and older will increase $30 to $579.





The Premiere for children, teens and college students will increase $35 to $734.

All passes purchased through the spring pass sale are fully refundable through Aug. 31. The full amount must be paid at the time of purchase.

The adult and senior nonchamber passes sold through the spring pass sale come with a complimentary Ikon Base Pass.

The spring passes can be purchased online at http://www.aspensnowmass.com .

The pass prices for buyers through the chamber of commerce discount program will be announced in August. “We have not yet finalized Chamber pricing yet,” Skico said on its website.

The company will offer the same lineup of passes for 2022-23, including the Premier Pass, 2-day, 1-day and Valley Pass. Skico also plans to continue requiring purchases of an uphill pass for people who skin or otherwise climb the slopes. The uphill pass debuted this season.

Skico will not bring back the Classic Pass, which was eliminated prior to this season.

“The Classic Pass was originally created as an affordable option to generate visitation from Colorado residents, particularly locals and passholders from other Colorado resorts,” Skico’s website said. “Now, with the availability of Ikon and Mountain Collective Passes, and the Valley Pass for full-time Valley residents, the Classic Pass is no longer needed.”

Skico also announced the dates of the 2022-23 season at each of its four ski areas: Aspen Mountain and Snowmass will be open Nov. 24 through April 16; Aspen Highlands’s season will be Dec. 10 through April 9; and Buttermilk will open on Dec. 17 and close April 2.