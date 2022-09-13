Aspen Skiing Co. names chief operating officer to lead luxury brand

Darcy Loeb

Courtesy of Aspen Skiing Co.

Aspen Skiing Co.’s luxury brand is now being led under the direction of Darcy Loeb, the company announced Monday.

Loeb previously worked as head of Amazon Music Merchandise, overseeing merchandising, production and product. Prior to Amazon, she led footwear and apparel teams across merchandising and global operations at Nike and built new businesses as a GM and director within Target’s beauty and entertainment divisions.

Loeb’s experience suits her well for overseeing ASPENX as chief operating officer, Skico CEO and President Mike Kaplan said in a statement.

“Darcy has a diverse background at iconic companies such as Amazon, Target, and Nike, where she introduced new product lines and services, grew business levels and created dynamic, inclusive working environments,” he said. “Darcy is a passionate snowboarder, who learned to ride here in the Roaring Fork Valley. I am excited to have her joining the team and the community.”

ASEPNX is entering its second year as Skico’s luxury brand. Loeb will work with the team at ASPENX to create new collaborations, expand product offerings and design new experiences in Aspen and elsewhere, Skico’s announcement said.





“I am thrilled to join such an unforgettable brand and company at such an exciting time,” said Loeb in a statement. “Aspen is a world-class destination with deep roots in creating memorable experiences, and I look forward to helping shape the future of the mountain experience through exciting, premium product and experience offerings.”