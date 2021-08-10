Aspen Skiing Co. launches branded skiwear line that’s inspired by staff uniforms

Aspen Skiing Co. is expanding into the skiwear business by selling branded Aspen Snowmass outerwear that is inspired by its new employee uniforms.

Skico worked with its employees to create custom uniforms for its entire staff for 2021-22. Ski patrollers, ski and snowboard school instructors and mountain operations workers relayed their needs and that input influenced the design of the new uniforms.

For the first time ever, Skico will offer an outerwear line for sale to its customers. The line features Skico’s aspen leaf logo.

“Our guests often ask our Ski & Snowboard School Professionals about their gear, so we launched the inaugural ASPENX Ajax line to offer a version of our professional pieces to our loyal Aspen Snowmass skiers and riders,” Erin Sprague, chief brand officer for Skico, said in a news release.

The Ajax Line for the public will feature the Ajax Jacket, Insulator and Pant.

“The kit features custom art from Paula Crown on the interior lining of the jacket,” Skico said in a press release. “The Ajax Line embodies the performance, experience and lifestyle of one of the iconic destinations in the world.”

The Ajax jacket will cost $725 while the pant costs $525. The insulator costs $395. They all come in black.

The line will be sold at a new ASPENX retail space opening in the gondola plaza as well as at some of Skico’s Four Mountain Sports stores and online at http://www.aspenx.com starting Dec. 1.