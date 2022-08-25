Aspen Skiing Co. announces lift ticket artist for 2022-23 winter season

Photo of Rashid Johnson courtesy of Aspen Skiing Co.

Photo credit: Kendall Mills.

The artwork of world-renowned mixed media artist, Rashid Johnson, is set to cover Aspen Skiing Co.’s lift ticket this 2022-23 season, the company announced Wednesday.

Aspen Snowmass lift ticket artwork will showcase six of Johnson’s recent works, which focus on history and cultural identity.

Johnson’s work explores a vast array of themes, largely inspired by art history, individual and shared cultural identities, personal narratives, literature, philosophy, materiality, and history.

Johnson is a Chicago native who studied photography at the Art Institute of Chicago. He went on to embrace a wide array of mediums, including sculpture, painting, drawing, filmmaking, and installation.

Aspen Skiing Co. features Rashid Johnson’s work on lift tickets.

Courtesy photo

The company describes Johnson’s work as “dramatic and theatrical,” conjuring shamanistic inspiration from both African-American and art history.





“Aspen Snowmass’ Art in Unexpected Places program continues to represent the vibrant and distinctive culture found within our mountains and resort, and also emphasizes our brand values. To have an artist of this caliber partner with us is an honor,” said Paula Crown, representing the ownership team at Aspen Snowmass, in a recent release.

“Rashid Johnson’s art is compelling, thought-provoking, and encourages reflection around how art is consumed.”

Johnson is a skier who has spent time visiting Aspen for professional and vacation purposes. In 2018, he was the ArtCrush Aspen Award recipient.

Beyond being selected for ticket art, Johnson’s work will be featured on limited-edition ski’s available at ASPENX. This coming winter, Johnson will also lead a children’s workshop at Aspen Skiing Co.

Now in its 18th consecutive year, Art in Unexpected Places brings revered artists to Aspen to design limited-edition lift tickets, and connects with local and global communities through workshops, lectures, and on-mountain experiences.

In years past, Aspen Snowmass has featured commissioned works by internationally recognized artists such as FriendsWithYou, Susan Te Kahurangi King, Hank Willis Thomas, Paula Crown, Yutaka Sone, Peter Doig, Karen Kilimnik, Jim Hodges, Carla Klein, Mamma Andersson, Mark Grotjahn, David Shrigley, Mark Bradford, Anne Collier, Takashi Murakami, Laura Owens and Paola Pivi.