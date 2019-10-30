Aspen ski slopes have received 3 feet of snow; Skico watching to see if early opening possible

Cold temperatures this month have allowed limited snowmaking to start on Aspen Mountain. Snowmaking will start 'full force' at midnight on Halloween night, according to Skico officials.

Daniel Bayer/courtesy photo

The upper slopes of the Aspen-Snowmass ski areas have been blanketed with more than three feet of snow in October, including more than 25 inches in the last week, Aspen Skiing Co. reported Wednesday.

The early storms have raised hopes for a second straight early opening at Aspen Mountain, but Skico spokesman Jeff Hanle said it’s too soon to determine if lift-served skiing and riding can start before the scheduled opening. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass are slated to open Nov. 28. Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk are slated to open Dec. 7.

Last season, Aspen Mountain opened for the season five days early, on Nov. 17. Thanksgiving fell nearly a week earlier on the calendar last year.

Hanle said Skico officials always aim to start lifts spinning before scheduled “if we have the opportunity to open early with good conditions” and if the early opening won’t degrade the snow base. They don’t want to open early if a warm and dry period is on the horizon.

Last season’s early conditions were enhanced by ideal snowmaking temperatures. Cold temperatures throughout the first nine days of November allowed Skico to cover some trails on the lower two-thirds of Aspen Mountain. Limited snowmaking has already been undertaken on Aspen Mountain this season and will hit “full force” at midnight on Halloween night.

Hanle said there is no definitive date for making a decision on an early opening.

“It’s definitely on our minds but too early to pin down a day,” he said. “I think we have ten days to two weeks” before a decision is made.

This story will be updated.

