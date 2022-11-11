Aspen Skiing Co. announces early opening day for Aspen Mountain, Snowmass

Photo courtesy of Aspen Ski Co.

Anna Stonehouse/Aspen Ski Co.

A few weeks of cold, stormy weather has allowed Aspen Mountain and Snowmass to move up opening day, sparking excitement in local skiers and snowboarders itching to get on the mountain.

Though originally slated for Thanksgiving Day, Opening Day will now take place five days earlier on Nov. 19, Aspen Skiing Co. announced Friday.

“We’ve got all our staff on board and we’re ready to go,” said Jeff Hanle, Vice President of Communications. “It’s an excellent opportunity for our teams to get out there and get things going before the visitors begin to arrive.”

Hanle said it is not uncommon for Aspen Snowmass to open early. With cold weather on the forecast from now until opening day, snowmaking will be key to improving conditions on the slopes and Skico plans to keep going with it at full speed.

“We’ve always been of the philosophy that if we have good snow and good skiing and we can get a good product out there, we open early and we close late,” he said.





Pass sales continue to be strong so far this year. Hanle said he strongly suggests picking up passes early at ticket offices open at the Riverside Building in Basalt, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass Base Village Gondola to avoid the opening day crowds. The easiest way to pickup a pass is by downloading the Aspen Snowmass App and scanning your QR codes at one of the Pickup Boxes located at the base of Aspen Mountain, Snowmass, and Aspen Highlands.

“It’s going to be fun. Our crews are going to be working the snow, moving it around and grooming it. It’s going to be a fun opening,” Hanle said.

To reach Audrey Ryan, email her at aryan@aspentimes.com.