Aspen Skating Club holds annual show Saturday with Trolls, Shrek themes

How : Purchase tickets at aspenshowtix.com or at the door. Cost is $25 for adults, $10 for students, while 4 and under are free. VIP tickets are available for $50.

Ever seen an ogre on ice skates? Well, Saturday will be your chance when the Aspen Skating Club presents "The Icy Adventures of Trolls & Shrek" at Lewis Ice Arena.

"The kids are kind of crazy excited," said Aspen Skating Club director Teri Hooper. "It's a club performance, but enhanced by fabulous skaters. We are excited for it."

The annual show is meant to be a fundraiser for the club. This year's theme centers on DreamWorks animated film franchises "Trolls" and "Shrek," thus the ogre on skates. The film's titular character, as well as his love interest Princess Fiona and Poppy, the lead character in Trolls, all will make an appearance.

If this weren't enough, the club is bringing in three high-level figure skaters to join the roughly 50 local kids on the ice. Olympians Paul Wylie and Jason Brown, as well as international medalist Alexander Johnson, are scheduled to appear.

Wylie, a lifelong friend of Hooper's who won Olympic silver in 1992, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

"It's just a fabulous time for the skaters to have the experience of performing and performing with Olympians," Hooper said. "To actually be skating on the ice with these Olympians is really exciting for them."

Recommended Stories For You

Brown currently is one of the more prominent American figure skaters. He won Olympic bronze in 2014 in the team event alongside Aspen native Jeremy Abbott. More recently, he won bronze at the 2018 Four Continents Figure Skating Championships in Taipei.

"The skating will be fabulous. The skaters we are bringing in are so good," Hooper said. "Jason Brown is pretty great caliber for us, but he happened to be available and we jumped on the opportunity."

There will be two identical shows on Saturday, one at 2:30 p.m. and another at 6 p.m. Part of the program will be an auction, with proceeds benefiting both the club and the American Heart Association. Each year the club raises money for a non-profit, and this year it chose the AHA for Wylie, who was lucky to survive a 2015 heart attack at age 50.

"We just try to pick something that is personal to the club in some way," Hooper said. "I think it's good for the kids to learn about raising funds for a good organization that is in need."

Also of note, the show will include a letter presentation for the high school students. While not an official school sport, students can letter in figure skating.

And possibly better than ogres and Olympians will be the club's popular routine involving the parents.

"We do a really fun dads' number that is kind of silly and crazy. The little girls love it when their dads are skating in the show," Hooper said. "It's quite a highlight of the show. The dads are out there trying to do what their daughters are pretty proficient at."

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students and free for ages 4 and under. VIP tickets are available for $50 and gets the buyer on-ice access during the show. Tickets can be purchased in advance at aspenshowtix.com or at the door.

acolbert@aspentimes.com