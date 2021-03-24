Aspen Silver Lining: Work & Play

With a year of pandemic life behind us, The Aspen Times is telling the stories of locals we’ve been talking to over the past year about their experiences since the start of the pandemic.

For the final piece in the Aspen Silver Lining storytelling series, we are looking at what it means to balance work and play during a pandemic. In this piece we talk with artist Louise Deroualle, dedicated 6-year-old snowboarder Kingsly Barr, Aspen police officer Andy Williams and the well-known DJ Naka G, to discover how they found new callings and creative outlets in a year filled with change and challenges.

You can read the first three parts of the Aspen Silver Lining series, “Life & Death,” “The Long Haul” and “Milestones,” here.