Aspen Silver Lining: Work & Play
With a year of pandemic life behind us, The Aspen Times is telling the stories of locals we’ve been talking to over the past year about their experiences since the start of the pandemic.
For the final piece in the Aspen Silver Lining storytelling series, we are looking at what it means to balance work and play during a pandemic. In this piece we talk with artist Louise Deroualle, dedicated 6-year-old snowboarder Kingsly Barr, Aspen police officer Andy Williams and the well-known DJ Naka G, to discover how they found new callings and creative outlets in a year filled with change and challenges.
You can read the first three parts of the Aspen Silver Lining series, “Life & Death,” “The Long Haul” and “Milestones,” here.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Aspen Silver Lining: Work & Play
In the final piece in the Aspen Silver Lining storytelling series, “Work & Play,” discover how an artist, police officer, DJ and a 6-year-old snowboarder found new callings and creative outlets in a year filled with change and challenges.