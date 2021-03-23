Aspen Silver Lining: The Long Haul
With a year of pandemic life behind us, The Aspen Times is telling the stories of locals we’ve been talking to over the past year about their experiences since the start of the pandemic.
For the Aspen Silver Lining storytelling series, we’ve talked to people about milestones like births, marriages and graduations, experiences with death and mourning under the public health constraints, job losses and career changes and new avocations and callings they’ve found on the pandemic’s rocky road.
Today’s feature focuses on Roaring Fork Valley local Clay Shiflet, who since contracting COVID-19 in early March 2020 has joined an unfortunate and growing group of people in the valley, throughout the country and across the world known as “long-haulers” — those who continue to suffer from symptoms of the virus even a year after their initial infection.
