Aspen Silver Lining: Milestones

With a year of pandemic life behind us, The Aspen Times is telling the stories of locals we’ve been talking to over the past year about their experiences since the start of the pandemic.

In today’s Aspen Silver Lining storytelling series it’s all about celebrating major life moments and how decisions and celebrations were altered due to the pandemic. We talk with Maeve McGuire, and Aspenite who graduated high school in 2020 and navigated her freshman year at University of Chicago during a pandemic; newlyweds Sarah Willeman and Brendan Doran; and Aspen-based psychiatrist and social worker Kathleen Callahan about the impact of the pandemic and its subsequent restrictions on people’s mental health.

