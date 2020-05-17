#aspensilverlining

In April, we launched our new “Mining for a Silver Lining” online feature to show how strong the Aspen connection is around the world. Recently, it was recognized by “Big Life” magazine for its positive impact on the community.

For the next few weeks, we will be highlighting some of our “Silver Lining” community profiles in The Aspen Times.

To read more profiles and add your story to our #AspenSilverLining project, go to aspentimes.com/aspen-silver-lining and follow us on Instagram and Facebook.