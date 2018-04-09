Aspen Shortsfest winners announced, get early Oscar qualifying help

Aspen Film on Monday released the winners of this year's 27th Aspen Shortsfest, which ended Sunday, and some of the winners will have a leg up for the Oscars.

As a juried festival, winners from the Aspen festival receive as much as $2,500 and may then qualify for Oscar eligibility.

Winners of jury awards that are Oscar-qualifying were:

Best Drama: "Fauve" directed by Jeremy Comte

Best Comedy: "The Passage" directed by Kitao Sakurai

Best Documentary: "The Driver is Red" directed by Randall Christopher

Best Animated Film: "Coyote" directed by Lorenz Wunderie

Best Shorts Short: "Wild Wild West: A Beautiful Rant by Mark Bradford" directed by Dime Davis

The jury was comprised of producer Dominic Buchanan, director Reinaldo Marcus Green and SXSW senior programmer Claudette Godfrey.

Other awards handed out Sunday at the annual awards dinner included:

Best Student Short: "Still Water Runs Deep" directed by Abbesi Akhamie

Audience Award: "The Driver Is Red"

Vimeo Staff Pick: "Ateller" directed by Elsa Maria Jakobsdottir

The Ellen Award (named for event founder Ellen Kohner Hunt): "Magic Alps" directed by Andrea Brusa and Marco Scotuzzi

The Youth Jury Award: "An Uncertain Future" directed by Chelsea Hernandez and Ilana Sosa