Aspen seeks input on moratorium of short-term rentals, residential development

The city of Aspen is seeking community participation to shape the future of residential building and short-term rental activity in town as it continues with a six-month moratorium on residential development and a nine-month pause of permits for vacation rentals.

The initiative, titled, “Shaping Aspen’s Built Environment,” seeks to address key challenges through change in the land use code related to stressors put on the community, environment and economy, according to a city press release.

Aspen City Council on Dec. 8 approved Ordinance 27, which placed a moratorium on the issuance of new residential building and short-term rental permits in Aspen.

This pause allows staff, council and the community space to evaluate current development trends in Aspen and align development regulations with existing city policy, according to the release.

The moratorium for residential building is in place until June 8, and the pause on the issuance of vacation rental permits goes until Sept. 30.





“Through Ordinance 27, City Council made a clear statement that it is essential for residential development activities to support, not undermine, climate action policies, community sustainability, and our shared sense of place,” Community Development Director Phillip Supino said in the release. “The moratorium creates space for inclusive community dialogue about the intersection of these issues and to arrive at creative solutions. The outcomes sought by council will influence the future of development in the community.”

While residential building and short-term rentals are intertwined, the city is conducting two coordinated engagement efforts to solicit feedback on potential policy changes to development impacts and affordable housing and short-term rentals.

The community is invited to participate in this initiative through online storytelling and neighborhood meetings beginning now through April. Feedback collected by the city will directly inform the development of ideas and solutions proposed to City Council in the coming months.

For more information and a schedule of upcoming events, visit aspencommunityvoice.com/aspens-built-environment or email AspenEngage@aspen.gov .