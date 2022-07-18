Aspen Security Forum runs Tuesday through Friday
The Aspen Security Forum, where U.S. and global leaders gather to discuss urgent national security foreign policy challenges, starts today and runs through Friday.
Speakers include William J. Burns, Alejandro N. Mayorkas, Gina Raimondo, Condoleezza Rice, Jake Sullivan, Robert Gates, Adewale “Wally” Adeyemo, Mark Esper, Anne Neuberger, Lisa Monaco, Qin Gang, Benjamin Gantz, Mikk Marran and Inia Seruiratu, among others.
It also was announced Monday that Richard Moore, chief of the UK Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), will be interviewed at the forum Thursday.
The annual event is organized by the Aspen Strategy Group, and the exclusive media partner is NBC News. Participating journalists include NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent and chief Washington correspondent Andrea Mitchell, NBC News Pentagon correspondent Courtney Kube, and MSNBC correspondent Trymaine Lee.
A full list of speakers is available at https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2022asf.
The full agenda is available at https://www.aspensecurityforum.org/2022-agenda-in-person-asf.
All public sessions from the forum will be available at https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7fuyfNu8jfMO1GmEe_KriWYQQj5zufb5.
