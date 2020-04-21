Aspen schools to continue remote learning through semester
Aspen public schools will continue remote learning in conjunction with Gov. Jared Polis’ order that no in-person instruction will take place this semester.
Polis made his announcement Monday, and interim Superintendent Tom Heald confirmed Tuesday that “our remote learning will continue through the end of the year and a message will be coming out shortly.”
The Aspen School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold its regular meeting through a video platform Tuesday afternoon.
