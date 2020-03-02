Aspen schools closed Monday after overnight snowstorm covers area

The Aspen School District canceled classes for Monday because of the snowstorm that started late Sunday and dropped nearly a half-foot of snow at the resorts.

The district declared the snow day early Monday morning. The cancellation includes Aspen Community School and Aspen Country Day. The Wildwood School also is closed.

This is the second time in less than a month classes have been canceled. It happened on the first Friday of February after a major storm hit the mountains for three days.

According to the district policy: “When schools are closed all scheduled activities in the school building are canceled and sports events and practices are postponed.”

For more information on the district’s decision-making for snow days, go to www. Aspenk12.net.

If you’re going out this morning, plan extra time and be safe. Still coming down at a good rate at 6 a.m. in Snowmass. #cowx Snow day for area schools: https://bit.ly/2IbCb4T Posted by The Aspen Times on Monday, March 2, 2020

For those traveling Monday, expect delays at the Aspen airport and along the mountain roads. Interstate 70 over Vail Pass and at the Eisenhower/Johnson tunnels is getting hit with the same storm.

There was no advisory or watch issued by the National Weather Service for the Aspen and Pitkin County areas, but the service had predicted 1-3 inches of snow by the morning.