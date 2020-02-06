Aspen schools closed Friday as snowstorm continues to blanket area

The Aspen School District has canceled classes for Friday because of the major snowstorm that started early Thursday morning and is expected to last into Saturday.

The district declared the snow day Thursday about 9:20 p.m. The cancellation includes Aspen Community School, Wildwood School and Aspen Country Day.

The Roaring Fork School District, which includes schools in Basalt, announced Thursday evening that classes would be canceled for Friday because of the storm.

The Aspen area remains under a winter storm warning until early Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service. Up to 30 inches of snow is expected at higher elevations during the warning.

Friday’s Aspen High School hockey game against Resurrection Christian was called off Thursday. As of Thursday night, all games on Saturday are still scheduled to be played, including AHS hockey’s home game against Summit and the AHS nordic ski team’s home races. Aspen basketball is at Moffat County on Saturday.

Classes were canceled three times in the 2018-19 school year, and all of those were after the holiday break. This is the first snow day for the district this school year.

According to the district policy: “When schools are closed all scheduled activities in the school building are canceled and sports events and practices are postponed.”

For more information on the district’s decision-making for snow days, go to www. Aspenk12.net.