Aspen schools closed for Thursday after major snowstorm rolls through
Classes have been canceled for Thursday for students in the Aspen School District after a storm dropped more than a foot of snow in the area, officials announced Thursday morning.
The storm started Wednesday afternoon and picked up into the evening and overnight.
Monday was the first week for many students to return to on-campus learning.
According to the district policy: “When schools are closed all scheduled activities in the school building are canceled and sports events and practices are postponed.”
