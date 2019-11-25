Aspen School District, search firm to hold superintendent discussion Dec. 3

The firm leading the search for Aspen School District’s next superintendent will hold a community forum from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 3 at the high school’s Seminar Room.

The meeting will allow attendees to “share your thoughts about the strengths of our schools and district, the challenges we are currently facing, what our longer-term priorities should be and what are the professional and personal characteristics you would like our district’s next superintendent to have,” said a district-wide email sent Thursday by the Board of Education.

In early October, the board agreed to hire the Chicago-based search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to lead the search. That same firm led the search for Chief Financial Officer Linda Warhoe, who was hired earlier this year.

The board has budgeted $18,000 to $22,000 for the search firm. A job posting will come out during the winter holidays, with the BOE’s goal to hire a new superintendent by the spring.

The firm also plans to send out an online survey to gather individual feedback regarding the future superintendent, the BOE said in its email.

The district currently is under the leadership of interim Superintendent Tom Heald.